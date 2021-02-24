Swiss champion joint efforts to tackle climate change

Cassis not only addressed the UN Security Council in New York but also the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council this week. Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has called for more global cooperation to combat the negative effects of climate change in a bid to prevent international conflicts.

This content was published on February 24, 2021 - 11:45

swissinfo.ch/urs

Speaking at an online conference of the United Nations Security Council, Cassis called for joint efforts to bolster security and stability in the world.

He highlighted Swiss initiatives to address climate change. This included the Blue Peace initiativeExternal link, which is part of the country’s ‘water diplomacy’ to achieve a fair distribution of resources across the world and to avert conflicts.

“Good water management helps reduce tensions and promotes stable relations between countries,” Cassis said.

Switzerland also supports and develops international partnership programmes between the private sector and the scientific community, known as Tech4Good,External link according to a foreign ministry statement.

The discussions on Tuesday, chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was also open to non-members of the UN Security Council.

Switzerland has applied for a seat as a non-permanent member on the Council for the 2023/24 period, despite opposition by right-wing political parties. They argue a seat is not compatible with Switzerland’s neutrality.

Cassis submitted the Swiss candidacy last October, but elections are not due before next year.