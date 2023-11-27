Swiss city votes to rejects basic income experiment

The basic income idea has also been rejected in other parts of Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Voters in the Swiss city of Lucerne voters have overwhelmingly rejected a basic income experiment. Some 69% of voters turned down the people’s initiative at the weekend.

This content was published on November 27, 2023 - 10:28

Keystone-SDA

In total, 13,457 people rejected the test, while 6,003 voters were in favour. The voter turnout was 37%.

The initiative of a non-party committee wanted to test the model of an unconditional basic income locally for its usability in an urban, scientifically supported pilot project.

A group of people would have received a basic monthly income for at least 36 months, regardless of their assets, income and professional status. There was no provision for anything in return.

In Zurich, the initiative for a pilot project for an unconditional basic income was rejected in September 2022 with a negative vote of 53.9%.

At the national level, the “Living in Dignity - for an Affordable Basic Income” initiative was launched in 2021 but failed in mid-January of this year. And in 2016, Swiss voters rejected an initiative for an unconditional basic income with a negative vote of 77%.





