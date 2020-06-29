Swiss court finds Ukrainian politician guilty of money laundering 

The Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, canton Ticino. © Keystone / Ti-press / Pablo Gianinazzi

The Federal Criminal Court has convicted former Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Martynenko and a second unnamed Ukrainian national of money laundering. It said bribes of around €2.8 million (CHF3 million) were laundered via a Swiss bank.

Keystone-SDA/sb

The court sentenced Martynenko to 28 months in prison, of which 16 are suspended. He was also fined CHF1,000 ($1,050) and will have to pay back around CHF3.8 million to the Swiss authorities.

His unnamed co-defendant was also sentenced to 24 months behind bars and fined.

Martynenko was accused of having awarded a multi-million-dollar contract for nuclear fuel elements without a call for tenders to the Czech-based company Skoda JS. In exchange, he received several million dollars via a private bank based in Zurich.

Martynenko pleaded not guilty.

Last December, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland reported that the case had been opened thanks to “excellent cooperation from the Ukrainian and Czech prosecution authorities”.