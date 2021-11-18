Swiss-EU policy on agenda of talks in Slovenia

Cassis (left) and his Slovenian counterpart Logar discussed European policy issues and bilateral relations. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Foreign minister Ignazio Cassis has held talks in Slovenia about Switzerland’s policy with the European Union.

This content was published on November 18, 2021 - 17:24

swissinfo.ch/urs

Cassis told his Slovenian counterpart, Anže Logar, that Switzerland is willing to engage in “structured political dialogue” and that he expects Brussels to reintegrate the country into two major European research and education programmes.

Slovenia currently holds the rotating six-month presidency of the EU council.

Cassis briefed Logar on a decision by the Swiss parliament in September to approve the payment of CH1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) towards central and eastern EU member states, according to a foreign ministry statementExternal link on Thursday.

Logar stressed the importance of “further developing the partnership with Switzerland”, the Swiss ministry said.

Cassis’ visit to the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, comes in wake of a talks in Brussels on Monday in bid to improve ties with the 27-nation bloc. In May, the Swiss government rejected a framework accord with the EU.

The foreign ministers also discussed bilateral relationsExternal link between the two states and Switzerland’s commitment to the Western Balkans.

“Trade between the two countries has increased significantly in recent years: Switzerland is Slovenia’s second largest economic partner and third largest foreign investor,” the statement said.

The visit to Slovenia on Thursday is the first stop of a four-day tour that will take a Swiss foreign ministry delegation also to Saudi Arabia and Libya.