Swiss finance minister announces resignation

Switzerland's finance minister, Ueli Maurer, has announced that he is stepping down at the end of the year.

The 71-year-old cabinet minister made the announcement at a press conference in Bern on Friday.

Maurer, from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, has been a member of Switzerland’s Federal Council (executive body) since 2009.

As a government minister, he was initially responsible for the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). Since 2016, he has been in charge of the finance ministry.

Maurer, who is the longest serving government member, told journalists he was leaving "half-smiling and half-crying". He said he would miss an "exceptional team" but was looking forward to the future.

"I have done more than 40 years in politics, including 14 in the Federal Council, and I really enjoyed the work," said the minister. But he said he was also looking forward to a normal private life and becoming "normal Ueli" again.

