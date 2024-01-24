Swiss government insists it has leaks under control

Former Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset was at the centre of a coronavirus leaks scandal. Keystone / Anthony Anex

The Swiss government has rejected parliamentary criticism that it has not done enough to control unauthorised leaks, following numerous leaks to the press during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the leaks are linked to Federal Council matters, the Federal Chancellery must file a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. In 2023, the Chancellery filed 12 complaints against unknown persons, the government revealed in a report.

Federal government employees have also been made aware about the issue of leaks and the obligation to report them. The “whistleblowing” platform of the Swiss Federal Audit Office will be improved.

The recommendations of parliament's management committees have largely been implemented, says the Federal Council.

The investigation followed the "Coronaleaks" affair, a case where ex-Health Minister Alain Berset's former head of communications is accused of having provided confidential information to the Ringier press group.

