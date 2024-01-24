Swiss government insists it has leaks under control
The Swiss government has rejected parliamentary criticism that it has not done enough to control unauthorised leaks, following numerous leaks to the press during the Covid-19 pandemic.
If the leaks are linked to Federal Council matters, the Federal Chancellery must file a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. In 2023, the Chancellery filed 12 complaints against unknown persons, the government revealed in a report.
+ Swiss health minister Berset is no Teflon man
Federal government employees have also been made aware about the issue of leaks and the obligation to report them. The “whistleblowing” platform of the Swiss Federal Audit Office will be improved.
The recommendations of parliament's management committees have largely been implemented, says the Federal Council.
The investigation followed the "Coronaleaks" affair, a case where ex-Health Minister Alain Berset's former head of communications is accused of having provided confidential information to the Ringier press group.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.