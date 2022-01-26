Swiss government stays away from Beijing Olympics after all

Nearly 170 Swiss athletes are due to attend the Winter Games which begin next week. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The Swiss government says it will not attend the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing due to begin next week.

This content was published on January 26, 2022 - 15:23

swissinfo.ch/urs

The pandemic situation in Switzerland and the health restrictions imposed by the Chinese authorities to contain the spread of the virus made substantive bilateral meetings and contacts with athletes impossible, the government saidExternal link.

It added that the cabinet members would instead “cheer on the Swiss athletes from home”.

The Games are due to begin on February 4-13, and nearly 170 Swiss athletes are expected to participate.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, reverses an initial statement by the government two weeks ago.

The government spokesman said the move was not politically motivated.

Rights organsiations and left-wing parliamentarians have called on the Swiss government to follow others western countries to boycott the Games over the treatment of ethnic minorities and democracy activists.