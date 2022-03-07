Swiss journalist injured in attack in southern Ukraine
A Swiss freelance journalist has been injured and robbed in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.This content was published on March 7, 2022 - 14:45
According to the online media outlet Ukrayinska Pravda, the journalist was in a car travelling towards the city of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, when he was hit by Russian fire. He was reportedly wounded in the face and forearm from what appears to be glass from the shattered windscreen of the vehicle which was marked as “Press”. He was admitted to a hospital in Kirovograd.
A passport, 3,000 euros in cash, personal belongings, a helmet, photographic equipment and a laptop were allegedly taken from him. This cannot yet be verified and neither can the identity of the perpetrators of the violence who the journalist referred to as a “Russian commando" in a Facebook post.
Mykolaiv is located between the city of Kherson, in the south-east, which has been the scene of heavy fighting, and Odessa, in the south-west.
On Monday, around 35 tonnes of emergency aid, including medical equipment and tents, sent from Switzerland to help victims of the war in Ukraine arrived in the capital, Kyiv.
