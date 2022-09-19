Swiss president expresses 'deepest sympathies' at passing of the Queen

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis is in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. On Sunday he signed the book of condolences for the late monarch, who died on September 8.

Cassis, accompanied by his wife Paola, signed the book of condolences for Elizabeth II at Lancaster House in London, the British embassy in Bern tweeted on Sunday.

External Content President Cassis accompanied by his wife signing the Book of Condolence for HM The Queen at Lancaster House in London pic.twitter.com/pmxlTBHUrv — UK Embassy Berne (@UKEmbassyBerne) September 18, 2022

After signing the book, he offered his “deepest sympathies to King Charles III on the passing of his mother”. Cassis is representing Switzerland at the funeral.

The British embassy in Bern on Sunday thanked people who had travelled to the embassy in the Swiss capital to sign a book of condolences for the Queen.

“We really appreciate your kind support during this sad time,” it tweeted on Sunday.

Britain and the world are saying a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a state funeral that will draw heads of state, prime ministers and royalty. Up to a million people are expected to line the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of the 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since September 14. Many of them had spent cold nights outdoors to pay their respects at the foot of the queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief.

Following the funeral, Cassis will fly to New York to represent Switzerland at the high-level opening week of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

