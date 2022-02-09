Swiss president pays tribute to ICRC during visit to Niger

The Swiss delegation - President Cassis and Irène Kälin, speaker of the House of Representatives (second and third from right) - on an official visit in the residence of the Sultan of Agadez in Niger. © Keystone/Eda/Pascal Lauener

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis has held talks in Niger about closer bilateral relations, international cooperation and humanitarian issues.

This content was published on February 9, 2022 - 17:32

swissinfo.ch/urs

He met the president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and other members of the government in the capital Niamey and visited various Swiss aid projects in the cities of Maradi and Agadez during his three-day visit to the country.

Cassis acknowledged the democratic development of Niger and pledged to boost relations with the west African state and other countries in the region.

“The stability and development of the Sahel region is also in Switzerland’s interest,” Cassis is quoted in a foreign ministry statementExternal link on Wednesday.

More than a year ago, Niger held general elections hailed as the first democratic transition in the coup-prone country since winning independence from France in 1960.

Security Council

Other topics under discussion included international cooperation, notably Niger’s role in the United Nations Security Council where it held a seat as a non-permanent member. Switzerland hopes to win a similar position in the council in 2023/24.

Cassis also visited a Swiss education project for refugee children in Maradi, as well as a rehabilitation centre in Agadez, funded by the Swiss-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Swiss Agency for Development and Corporation has been running programmes in Niger since 1978, according to the ministry statement.

“Protecting the most vulnerable is key for Switzerland,” Cassis said. “We value our partnership with the ICRC, which is based on shared values and our humanitarian tradition.”

The changing face of International Geneva

