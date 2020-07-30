Swiss prosecutor begins criminal proceedings into FIFA president

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Associated Press

A Swiss special prosecutor has opened criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino in relation to off-the-record meetings held with Attorney General Michael Lauber.

This content was published on July 30, 2020 - 15:30

Keystone-SDA/dos

Stefan Keller, the prosecutor tasked with looking into the Lauber-Infantino dealings, also made a request to parliament on Thursday to lift the immunity enjoyed by the Swiss Attorney General.

Keller’s investigations deemed that further proceedings were warranted into “abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders, and incitement to these acts”.

Both the Attorney General and Infantino have denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, Lauber offered his resignation after a federal court found he had committed several breaches of his official duties and lied to investigators who were looking into the FIFA meetings.

Citing concerns about the reputation of the Office of the Attorney General, Lauber said he will step down on August 31, when he will be provisionally replaced by his two deputies.

Special prosecutor Keller also announced on Thursday the opening of proceedings against Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold, who – like Infantino – is not protected by immunity.

Lauber currently enjoys the immunity of a public representative elected by parliament.