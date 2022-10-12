Swiss sanction 30 more individuals after Russian annexations

Russian President Vladimir Putin (centre) celebrates in Moscow with Russian-backed heads of Donetsk Denis Pushilin (2-R), Luhansk Leonid Pasechnik (R), Zaporizhzhia Yevhen Balitsky (2-L) and Kherson Vladimir Saldo (L) after these regions were annexed on September 30. Keystone / Dmitry Astakhov / Sputnik / Krem

The Swiss government has added 30 people and seven organisations to its blacklist after Russia’s illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

This content was published on October 12, 2022 - 16:14

Keystone-SDA/jc

Those added to the sanctions list are mainly “those involved in the so-called 'referendums' organised by Russia in Ukrainian regions at the end of September”, according to a government press releaseExternal link on Wednesday. Their assets in Switzerland must now be frozen and reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

They include high-ranking officials and military personnel, as well as companies supporting the Russian armed forces.

The Swiss list is in line with that of the European Union, says the government. These new measures come into force at 6pm (CEST) on Wednesday.

After some initial hesitation, the Swiss government has largely followed EU sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine on February 24.

At the end of September Moscow annexed four regions of Ukraine -- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – after referenda which many countries, including Switzerland, denounced as a sham and illegal.

More trade restrictions

Bern has also extended trade restrictions on certain goods to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson after they were annexed by Russia. The restrictions were already in place for Luhansk and Donetsk.

The sale, delivery, export and transit of a range of metals, such as copper, nickel, zinc, lead and aluminium, to these regions is prohibited. Providing technical assistance or construction and engineering services is also prohibited.

The import of these goods is only allowed if accompanied by a certificate of origin issued by the Ukrainian authorities. It is also forbidden to grant loans or credits to companies in these territories.

The Swiss government has been meeting on Wednesday away from Bern in Müster, near the Italian border. Foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, chose the Romansch-speaking valley as a "sign of solidarity with regional populations".

