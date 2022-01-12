Swiss seek deal with Quebec on professional diplomas

Dental hygienists in Switzerland and the Canadian province of Quebec could be among the first professionals to benefit from a planned recognition of professional diplomas. Keystone/Eckehard Schulz

The Swiss government wants to boost an exchange of specialists from the education and the medical sector with Canada’s largest province of Quebec.

The deal foresees the mutual recognition of diplomas for social workers, as well as experts in dental hygiene, dentistry, radiology and midwifery.

It aims to regulate access to each other’s labour market. Other jobs are likely to be added in future, according to the economics ministry.

“A shared French language as well as similar populations and economic structures make Quebec an ideal partner,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

French is the second language in Switzerland behind German.

The government hopes to sign the deal later this year following a consultation among cantons, political parties, employers, trade unions and other organisations.

First non-European

The deal with Quebec would be the first such agreement with a non-European area, the statement said.

It would allow Switzerland to “raise the profile of its educational institutions, and especially vocational training, at an international level”, it added.

Switzerland works closely with the European Union and has adopted the system of mutual recognition of professional qualifications according the State Secretariat for Education, Research and InnovationExternal link.

The procedures for the recognition of foreign qualifications vary according to citizenship and the amount of time in which the person will remain in Switzerland.