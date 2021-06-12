Swiss seek to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries
Switzerland and Austria have agreed a deal to increase cooperation on promoting peace, prosperity and sustainability.This content was published on June 12, 2021 - 12:03
On a visit to the Austrian capital, Vienna, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, signed a declaration of intent on Friday.
The non-binding so-called strategic partnership also covers closer relations in areas including epidemic control, research and youth exchange, according to the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.
The Swiss foreign ministry said that the strategic partnership accords could include strengthening the representation of interest and mutual assistance in third countries.
The visit to Vienna is the first stop of tour of Switzerland’s neighbouring countries in the next few weeks.
It comes after the Swiss government formally rejected a umbrella accord on closer ties with the European Union, following more than seven years of negotiations.
Cassis told SRF public radio that the aim of his diplomatic initiative was to explain Switzerland’s position towards the EU.
He reiterated that Switzerland is a reliable partner and has intense trade relations with the 27-nation bloc.
Austria’s chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, was a state visit to neighbouring Switzerland last September.
