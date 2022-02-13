Swiss stamp duty reform looks set to fail at ballot box

At stake was annual revenue of CHF250 million in the latest vote on a tax reform. © Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Voters are poised to throw out a plan to abolish stamp duty on equity capital for Swiss companies, dealing a blow to the government and parliament.

This content was published on February 13, 2022 - 12:56

Urs Geiser Worked in radio and newspaper journalism, as well as teaching and tourism before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor Swiss Radio International in the 1980s. He reports from parliament, and focuses on direct democracy issues. More from this author | English Department swissinfo.ch

Projections show about 63% of voters rejecting the proposed reform, challenged by the political left in a nationwide referendum on Sunday.

Polls closed at midday and final results are expected in the next few hours.

External Content

Opinion polls published ten days ahead of the vote found opponents widening their lead to 14%.

Left-wing opposition

Parliament approved the reform last year but the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party as well as the trade unions collected enough signatures to try to veto the decision.

They argued that the main beneficiaries of the tax breaks are large companies and the financial industry but citizens would have to make up for the shortfall in revenue – estimated at around CHF250 million ($274 million) annually – by higher consumer taxes.

OpponentsExternal link have also dismissed the fiscal reform as a first step in a strategy by the government and parliament to deprive the state of much-needed revenue to fund public service tasks.

“The abolition of stamp duty has no concrete impact, and the Swiss economy is hardly going to benefit,” said Social Democrat parliamentarian Jacqueline Badran during the campaign.

More investment

However, a majority in parliament, the government as well as the business community said the shortfall would be compensated in the long run by more investment in companies, notably start-ups.

Finance MinisterExternal link Ueli Maurer said the reform was part of a strategy to keep the country attractive as an international business hub.

“It is an investment in Switzerland as a financial sector and will help secure prosperity and jobs,” he said.

Under current law, capital investment of more than CHF1 million is subject to stamp duty.

Supporters of the tax break consider the stamp duty as an unnecessary additional burden and an adverse factor for international competition.

One in four

Switzerland is one of four countries in Europe to levy such a duty, according to the finance ministry. But opponents argue that the Swiss finance industry benefits from other tax breaks as transactions are exempt from VAT.

The stamp duty is owed to the federal but not to the cantonal and local authorities. It was introduced more than 100 years ago during the First World War and has been reduced several times over the decades.

The vote is the latest in a series of ballots over tax issues. Last September, voters clearly rejected a proposal by the Young Socialists to introduce a wealth tax on gains from dividends, shares and rents.

The political left has already launched a new attempt in a bid to stop the fiscal policies of the government and the centre-right majority in parliament. Voters are also likely to have the final say later this year on a plan to scrap the withholding tax on Swiss bonds.

Votes February 13, 2022 There were four separate issues on the ballot sheet: A proposal out outlaw tobacco advertising targeting young people, and an all-out ban on experiments with animals and humans. Parliament’s decision to boost state aid to media organisations and to abolish stamp duty on equity capital, challenged to a referendum by opponents from the right and the left respectively. About 5.3 million Swiss citizens, including registered expat Swiss living around the globe, were eligible to take part. The votes were the first in series of up to four nationwide ballots this year. A series of votes at cantonal and local levels were scheduled on February 13. End of insertion

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative