Swiss vaccine voucher plan meets opposition

Switzerland has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Several Swiss cantons have objected to a government proposal to offer CHF50 ($54) vouchers to people who persuade others to take a Covid-19 vaccination.

This content was published on October 6, 2021 - 17:00

swissinfo.ch/mga

The idea was presented last week as part of a package of measures to boost vaccination rates in the country. With under 60% of the population double jabbed, Switzerland has one of the lowest rates in Europe.

The government asked cantons to comment on its proposals, which also included a dedicated “vaccine week”, mobile vaccination units and an educational drive.

On Wednesday, as the consultation phase comes to a close, the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA reports that some of the 26 cantons are against the voucher scheme.

These include Appenzell Inner Rhodes, Lucerne, Obwalden, Schwyz, Aargau, Glarus, St Gallen, Fribourg, Vaud and Thurgau. Negative comments include the complaint that such a scheme would be “un-Swiss” or that it could discriminate against people who choose not to get vaccinated.

Only Basel City has publicly come out in favour of the vouchers, says Keystone-SDA. The thoughts of other cantons are not yet known.

Earlier this week, Swiss public broadcaster SRF and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper ran reports of lawyers questioning the legality of the voucher scheme.

The government is due to announce its final decision on October 13 after it has digested the consultation feedback.

Other countries around the world have attempted to persuade citizens to get the vaccine with inducements that include football tickets, cars and food itemsExternal link.

In Britain, a number of companies have offered vouchers for their products and servicesExternal link as rewards.