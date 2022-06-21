Swiss wind and solar power lack political backing
Switzerland still lags behind other European countries when it comes to the production of solar and wind power.
The latest survey by the private Swiss Energy FoundationExternal link – an organisation pushing for sustainable energy – found Switzerland in position 23.
Denmark and Sweden remain the leading solar and wind producers per head, the foundation said on Tuesday.
Only Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia and Latvia fared worse than Switzerland in the comparison.
Less than 6% of Switzerland’s energy consumption comes from sustainable energy resources and notably projects to build wind turbines face persistent opposition.
Denmark in comparison produced about 53% of its electricity with renewable energy last year.
The foundation called on parliament to push ahead legislation aimed at boosting sustainable energy production. It said efforts were needed to promote large solar panel installations with financial guarantees and other state aid.
