Switzerland and Japan pay tribute to democracy and rule of law

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have met in Tokyo and spoken out in favour of democracy, the rule of law, multilateralism and a rules-based global order following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In their talks Cassis and Kishida, as well as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, emphasised the good bilateral relations based on shared values, the foreign ministry said in a statementExternal link on Monday.

“We are living through a time in which these principles are increasingly being called into question. It is all the more important that we stand up for them together,” said Cassis, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the discussions revolved around the security challenges in Europe and Asia. Kishida, in opening remarks at their meeting, said Russia’s invasion undermined the foundation of the international order not only in Europe but also in Asia. “Now is the time for the international society to unite more than ever,” he said.

Other topics included cooperation in international organisations as well as strengthening the partnership in the areas of trade, investment, science and digitalisation.

Important trade partner

Japan is Switzerland’s second-most important trade partner in Asia, excluding precious metals, and a free-trade agreement has been in place since 2009. Cassis reiterated that from Switzerland’s point of view a modernisation of the existing free-trade agreement would be desirable.

The trade volume is around CHF12 billion ($12.7 billion) a year. Japan is also an important country for Switzerland in terms of research cooperation. Both countries are also candidates for membership of the UN Security Council for the period 2023/24.

Cassis will also visit Osaka, where the focus is on the new training and research location of the Swissnex network and the World Expo 2025, and Kyoto, where the visit will be devoted in particular to scientific cooperation. Cassis will be accompanied by a business and science delegation.

