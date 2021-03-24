Switzerland and Nigeria mark 10th anniversary of migration deal

During her visit to Nigeria, Keller-Sutter (right) opened a travelling exhibition to warn of the dangers of human trafficking. Keystone/John A. Adeyemy

The Swiss justice minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, has praised a migration accord with Nigeria and discussed future projects.

During a visit the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday, Keller-Sutter held talks with Nigerian government representatives and members of non-governmental and international organisations.

The working visit provided an opportunity to take stock after ten years of migration partnership, and all sides ”commended the successes achieved” according to a justice ministry statement.

The agreement with Nigeria was concluded in 2011 when asylum applications were at a high. They dropped to 172 requests in 2020 from 2,746 in 2012.

Switzerland has implemented more than 50 projects in Nigeria, notably to raise awareness to human trafficking as well as combatting drug trafficking.

The accord also allows Switzerland to deport asylum seekers to Nigeria whose applications were rejected.

So far, Switzerland has concluded migration accordsExternal link with five other countries so far, including Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Tunisia and Sri Lanka.

It is currently negotiating a deal with Georgia according to the Swiss news agency, Keystone-SDA.