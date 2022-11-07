Switzerland and North Macedonia conclude migration partnership

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter signed a declaration of intent with North Macedonian Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski Keystone / Fehim Demir

Switzerland and North Macedonia are expanding their cooperation on migration issues. Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and North Macedonian Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski signed a declaration of intent in Bern on Monday.

Northern Macedonia lies on the Balkan route used by refugees and migrants heading for Europe.

“The Memorandum of Understanding creates a framework for all aspects of migration cooperation between Switzerland and North Macedonia,” the justice ministry said in a statementExternal link.

“It provides for the establishment of a process of joint dialogue and reflection to expand cooperation in several areas between the two countries, including the prevention of irregular migration, readmission, promotion of regular migration, and synergies between migration and development.”

This is the fourth migration partnershipExternal link in the Western Balkans and the eighth overall. Switzerland already has partnerships with Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Georgia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

As the first country after Greece for migrants seeking to reach Western Europe via the Balkan route, North Macedonia faced major challenges during the 2015-16 migration crisis, the justice ministry explained. It is again facing major challenges owing to the resurgence in migration following the easing of Covid-related measures.

