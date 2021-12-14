Switzerland outlines 15 Alpine hydro projects for the future

The hydroelectric dam at Zervreila, canton Graubünden. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Authorities, environmental groups, and energy providers have named 15 major hydropower projects that could help Switzerland maintain energy security and achieve a green transition over the coming decades.

The projects were chosen for their energy efficiency potential as well as their minimal impact on biodiversity and the landscape, the groups wrote in a joint declaration on Monday. It was the third time that the “round-table” had met since August 2020.

Should the 15 projects see the light of day, they could lead to a combined seasonal total of two terawatts (i.e. two trillion watts) by 2040. One of them, a proposed 85-metre high dam near the Matterhorn in south-western Switzerland, would produce enough energy to power 150,000 households per year.

The environmental groups involved – notably Pro Natura, the Swiss Fish Federation, and WWF Switzerland – wrote in a joint reactionExternal link that the plans show the “still existing potential of hydropower for an environmentally sustainable energy shift”.

Switzerland is already quite a hydro-dependent country, with its dams and Alpine reservoirs contributing some 56% of the electricity grid. The rest comes from nuclear (35%), fossil-fuels (3%), and other renewable sources (6%).

However, the government has recently warned that the country could face significant electricity shortages in the short and medium term, particularly if an agreement on technical cooperation with the European Union regarding supply is not reached.

As for the 15 projects in question, they are not yet approved, and would still need to be given the all-clear by cantonal oversight bodies. Opposition is to be expected, the Keystone-SDA news agency writes.

Of the projects listed in the joint declarationExternal link, eight are in canton Valais, three in Bern, two in Graubünden, and one each in Ticino and Uri.