Switzerland pledges more funds for UN development scheme

Danzi says the UN RC system helps promote Switzerland's development goals. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland will continue its financial support for a United Nations scheme to promote the agency’s development work across the world, with an extra CHF9.4 million ($10.3 million).

This content was published on November 8, 2021 - 16:21

In 2016, the UN decided to reform its development program through the appointment of Resident Coordinators (RCs) that help implement policies in many countries.

The UN says RCsExternal link are the “cornerstone of a coherent and well-coordinated United Nations development system capable of delivering integrated support across the Sustainable Development Goals”.

On Monday, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) pledged more millionsExternal link to the UN Development Coordination Office.

SDC Director General Patricia Danzi said the donation is in step with the agency’s “strategic goal of promoting a more effective multilateral system, which in turn is key to strengthening the SDC's own development effectiveness”. This in turn would allow Switzerland to “advance its interests and influence the multilateral system”, it was stated.

Switzerland has set the objective of more effective multilateralism in its Foreign Policy Strategy 2020–23, while multilateralism is a key pillar of its International Cooperation Strategy 2021–24.

Switzerland is also committed to helping the UN strengthen the RC system at global and national levels.