Switzerland signs migration accord with Guinea-Bissau

The fragile state of Guinea-Bissau's economy is making many young people flee to neighbouring countries and to Europe. Keystone / Andre Kosters

Swiss State Secretary for Migration Christine Schraner Burgener has signed a cooperation agreement with Guinea-Bissau, relating to the readmission of illegal immigrants and good governance in Guinea-Bissau on migration issues.

This content was published on February 28, 2023 - 15:40

swissinfo.ch/jc

The accord was signed on Monday in Bern, where Schraner Burgener met with a delegation from Guinea-Bissau, says a government press releaseExternal link published on Tuesday. This agreement has been approved by the federal government and “opens up new opportunities for cooperation between Switzerland and Guinea-Bissau”, it says.

Guinea-Bissau’s weak economy is encouraging young people to migrate to neighbouring countries and to Europe, the Swiss government points out. Although the number of asylum seekers in Switzerland from the small West African country is low, this agreement “makes it possible to resolve issues relating to the identification and issuance of travel documents needed to organise the return of illegal immigrants”.

The SEM also plans to support Guinea Bissau with projects on the ground, notably help with digitising the country's civil register.

Articles in this story Voices of democracy in Mexico and Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative