Switzerland signs migration accord with Guinea-Bissau
Swiss State Secretary for Migration Christine Schraner Burgener has signed a cooperation agreement with Guinea-Bissau, relating to the readmission of illegal immigrants and good governance in Guinea-Bissau on migration issues.This content was published on February 28, 2023 - 15:40
The accord was signed on Monday in Bern, where Schraner Burgener met with a delegation from Guinea-Bissau, says a government press releaseExternal link published on Tuesday. This agreement has been approved by the federal government and “opens up new opportunities for cooperation between Switzerland and Guinea-Bissau”, it says.
Guinea-Bissau’s weak economy is encouraging young people to migrate to neighbouring countries and to Europe, the Swiss government points out. Although the number of asylum seekers in Switzerland from the small West African country is low, this agreement “makes it possible to resolve issues relating to the identification and issuance of travel documents needed to organise the return of illegal immigrants”.
The SEM also plans to support Guinea Bissau with projects on the ground, notably help with digitising the country's civil register.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.