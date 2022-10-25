Switzerland to sit next to Russia on UN Security Council

Switzerland will participate in the Security Council in New York for the first time as one of ten non-permanent members Keystone / Justin Lane

Switzerland will begin its two-year term at the United Nations Security Council table on January 1 sitting between Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

This content was published on October 25, 2022 - 11:48

ATS/ts

According to a plan unveiled on Monday evening by a website specialising in Security Council procedures, Switzerland will be five seats to the left of the Japanese presidency. Switzerland will itself steer the work of the 15-nation UN executive body in May for a month.

The Alpine nation will participate for the first time as one of ten non-permanent members of the Security Council in New York. It has already been closely involved since the beginning of October, as have the other four countries that were elected for 2023 and 2024External link, by receiving important notes related to the Security Council.

Switzerland has saidExternal link it will use its historic seat on the Council to promote sustainable peace and the protection of civilians in conflict regions, address climate security and promote greater transparency at the UN body.

External Content

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative