Top Swiss climate official takes emerging economies to task

Perrez (right) with Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga during the signing ceremony of an climate deal with Peru two years ago. Keystone / Peter Schneider

The head of the Swiss delegation at COP27 conference in Egypt has called on emerging countries to act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This content was published on November 13, 2022 - 11:04

Key-SDA/SWI-led

"China today has the world's largest CO2 emissions. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Korea are among the richest countries," Franz Perrez told the SonntagsBlick newspaper.

Officially, however, these countries are still declared developing countries. "They too must contribute to supporting the poorest," he is quoted as saying.

Perrez says the current state of affairs at the World Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheik is frustrating. "We are not where we should be."

An action plan and concrete decisions to phase out fossil fuels would be important, he added.

Nevertheless, he said he is hopeful as progress is being made.

"Before Paris climate accords, the world was heading for 4° Celsius of warming or more, with today's measures it will be about 2.5°C, if all they are implemented, then 1.8°C. We are not yet at 1.5°C - but this is an important step."

The United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference in Sharm el-Sheik is being held from November 6-18.

