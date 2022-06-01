Ukraine refugees work in restaurant and IT sectors

Justice Minister Keller-Sutter (left) met a Ukrainian refugee who's working in a restaurant kitchen outside the Swiss capital, Bern. © Keystone/Anthony Anex

The Swiss authorities say they have registered at least 54,000 refugees from Ukraine, but only about 1,000 of them have received a work permit.

The State Secretariat for MigrationExternal link said more than 51,000 of the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine were granted special status so far.

Most work permits went to the hotel and restaurant industry and for IT and consultancy sector ahead of education and agriculture.

In March, the Swiss government announced it is granting Ukrainian refugees special collective protection under a special status.

They will receive a one-year temporary residence permit, renewable for as long as the war continues. They will be entitled to accommodation, social benefits and medical care.

They may also join the labour market immediately and bring their families to Switzerland. Children will be able to attend school.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter on Wednesday met a Ukrainian woman working in a restaurant kitchen near the capital, Bern.

Keller-Sutter said the total number of Ukrainian refugees with a paid job was probably twice as high as officially registered.

She said she hoped that refugees with special status could find employment in Switzerland.

