Ukraine war: Some 100 cases identified for potential violations of sanctions

Switzerland has flagged some 100 suspicious cases for potential violations of sanctions related to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which is responsible for implementing and monitoring the sanctions, has registered a total of around 100 suspicious cases for examination, it said at a press briefing in Bern on Tuesday. The suspicious cases were reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS).

Proceedings have so far been opened in 23 cases, with the two latest ones concerning Russia's ally Belarus.

In 13 cases, criminal proceedings were dropped for lack of sufficient evidence. A further 60 cases are still being analysed, according to the official source. SECO cannot disclose names of individuals or companies concerned because of the ongoing proceedings, officials said.

A majority of the suspected cases involve possible violations of sanctions on goods, including luxury goods or goods of economic importance to Russia. One official cited vehicle parts, computers, watches, luxury bags or other goods. In some cases, a decision may be taken to sequestrate the goods.

SECO stressed the heavy workload involved in examining all these cases. The government’s allocation of five additional posts until the end of 2023 will enable SECO to process the 300 or so external applications still pending within a reasonable time, it said. But it will again raise the issue of resources with government, as the sanctions regime will be maintained beyond 2023.

A tenth set of international sanctions against Moscow is currently being prepared, including on chips and other electronic components. Switzerland has followed European sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus following Moscow’s February 24, 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

