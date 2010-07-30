Pot dealer Rappaz faces new charges

This content was published on July 30, 2010 11:18 AM Jul 30, 2010 - 11:18

The cantonal prosecutor in Valais has laid new charges against convicted pot dealer Bernard Rappaz, this time for crimes committed between 2002 and 2006.

He began his current sentence of five years and eight month for possession of 51 tons of hemp, a crime committed between 1997 and 2001. Rappaz called his sentence an “unjust and colossal punishment”.

Rappaz, who began a hunger strike shortly after he was jailed and only ended it on July 21, is now being charged with a series of offences, the canton Valais prosecutor’s office said on Friday.



They include falsifying documents, money laundering and violation of drug laws as well as infractions involving the Swiss old age and disability pension plans and accident insurance scheme.



Rappaz has been under house arrest at his farm in Saxon since July 29. His property has been cordoned off and he is under round the clock surveillance.



The house arrest will last until the Federal Court rules on a potential suspension of the sentence. That decision is expected by August 26.



