At the same time, the age for doctors who are officially recognised by the cantons to do these tests has also been raised from 70 to 75.
An information campaign should be carried out by the government’s road safety body to ensure that seniors are already thinking about driving fitness from the age of 70 – even after the age limit is raised, the statement continued.
The law change follows a parliamentary initiative which was accepted by parliament last September. The government had supported the change, as the health of older people is today much better than when the obligatory health checks were introduced in the 1970s, as Transport Minister Doris Leuthard told parliament at the time.
Opponents had warned of a higher risk of accidents.
