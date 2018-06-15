This content was published on June 15, 2018 12:02 PM Jun 15, 2018 - 12:02

An 83-year-old preparing to drive (Keystone)

The age at which older drivers must take a medical will be raised by five years to 75. The government has announced that the change will become law from January 1.



The tests for 75-year-old drivers will have to be repeated every two years, a government statement said on Friday.external link



At the same time, the age for doctors who are officially recognised by the cantons to do these tests has also been raised from 70 to 75.



An information campaign should be carried out by the government’s road safety body to ensure that seniors are already thinking about driving fitness from the age of 70 – even after the age limit is raised, the statement continued.



The law change follows a parliamentary initiative which was accepted by parliament last September. The government had supported the change, as the health of older people is today much better than when the obligatory health checks were introduced in the 1970s, as Transport Minister Doris Leuthard told parliament at the time.



Opponents had warned of a higher risk of accidents.



+ Read more about the background to the law change here



SDA-ATS/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!