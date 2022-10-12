ETH Zurich ranked top university in continental Europe
Switzerland’s federal technology institute ETH Zurich remains the top university in continental Europe, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.External linkThis content was published on October 12, 2022 - 12:09
Oxford University in the United Kingdom retained first place in the ranking published on Wednesday, followed by Harvard (United States) and Cambridge (UK).
ETH Zurich is in 11th place, moving up four places from 15th last year. It is the highest ranked university outside the US and the UK, according to this barometer.
The Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has dropped one place to 41st, while the University of Zurich is also down, from 75th to 82nd position. The University of Berne is up from 101 to 94, ahead of Basel, which moves up two places to 101.
The University of Lausanne has risen sharply, from 176th to 135th place, while Geneva, which was 197th last year, has dropped out of the Top 200.
The Times ranking covers 1,799 universities in 104 countries. It is based on 13 performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance in teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
