GESDA launches scientific diplomacy course

© Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) is launching a global science diplomacy curriculum.

This content was published on October 11, 2023 - 14:46

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss-supported foundation is expanding its board of trustees to include former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and former UNICEF Director Henrietta Fore.

On the first day of the summit, its chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe announced on Wednesday a new partnership with the British Wellcome Trust. This will provide CHF8 million ($8.85 million) for the global curriculum.

+ Arctic science collaboration is on thin ice

Concrete efforts will begin in October 2024, after a year to build “a coalition” of players around the world, said GESDA manager Marga Gual Soler. In a pilot phase, Swiss institutions had prepared the ground, including the federal technology institutes and the University of Geneva.

Around 1,200 people are expected to gather at CERN in Meyrin by Friday. Interior Minister Ignazio Cassis is due to officially launch the Open Quantum Institute (OQI). He will also be meeting a number of his counterparts.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative