Half of Switzerland’s fish in danger, says study

More than half of all species of fish and cyclostomes (jawless fish such as lampreys) in Switzerland are threatened or vulnerable, according to a new study.

The situation worsened between 2007, when the previous study was done, and 2022, the environment ministry said on Wednesday.

The study evaluated 66 species of fish and native cyclostomes, putting 43 on the so-called Red List for 2022. These include nine species that are already extinct.

In addition, nine species are “potentially threatened”. Only 14 species are considered not threatened. The assessment is based on 70,000 observations in the various Swiss rivers and bodies of water.

Among the most critically endangered species are the eel, the arborella, the savetta, the marble trout, the Black Sea salmon, and the southern Alpine grayling. Among the already extinct species are the European sturgeon and the Atlantic salmon.

Threats to indigenous fish and cyclostomi are related to water pollution, degradation of habitats, hydroelectric exploitation, competition from non-native species and the effects of global warming.

