Switzerland pushes for full EU Horizon research access

Switzerland says it was a key contributor to the EU Horizon scheme between 2014 and 2020. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland has put forward its case to be re-admitted as a full member of the European Union’s Horizon Europe research programme.

This content was published on February 4, 2022 - 16:29

swissinfo.ch/mga

The EU has downgraded Switzerland to non-associate status in the programme which hands out grants and access to prestigious scientific projects.

This followed Switzerland's decision in 2021 to pull the plug on a draft treaty binding it more tightly to the European bloc.

Officials from Brussels and Bern met at an annual meeting of the Swiss-EU Committee for Research and Innovation on Friday. “Switzerland emphasised from the start its willingness to immediately start negotiations for its association to the 2021–2027 Horizon package,” said a government statement after the meeting.

“Switzerland was the most active associated country in terms of project participation and coordination over the entire duration of the [2014-2020] programme.”

Swiss universities have warned of “serious consequencesExternal link” if the country continues to be excluded from the top table of EU research.

For its part, the EU has called on Switzerland to produce concrete stepsExternal link for resuming collapsed talks on future cooperation.

Articles in this story How easy is it for foreign students to study in Swiss universities?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative