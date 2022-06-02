Zurich doctors manage to repair and transplant damaged liver

Doctors from the Wyss Zurich research clinic treating the transplanted liver. © – USZ

From theory to practice: after announcing in 2020 that they had developed a machine to repair injured livers and keep them alive outside the body for a week, scientists have now used the technology to save a cancer patient.

Zurich University Hospital, who called the event a “world first”, said on TuesdayExternal link they had managed to repair a damaged liver during a three-day period when it was kept outside the body, before it was successfully implanted into a cancer patient.

A year after recovery, the patient is still doing well, according to a report published this week in the Nature Biotechnology journal.

“I’m very grateful for the life-saving organ,” the patient is quoted as saying. “Due to my rapidly progressing tumour, I had little chance of getting a liver from the waiting list within a reasonable period of time.”

Transplant boost

The liver repair machine was developed by the Liver4Life project, begun in 2015 and involving researchers from the University Hospital Zurich, Zurich’s Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ), Wyss Zurich and the University of Zurich.

The technology is based on a complex perfusion system that mimics core body functions: a pump replaces the heart, an oxygenator the lungs, a dialysis unit the kidneys. Hormone and nutrient infusions do the job of the intestine and pancreas, and rhythmic movements imitate the diaphragm.

The first success noted by the project in 2020 managed to keep a liver alive for a week; researchers hope that this timeframe can be further extended to up to 10 days, in order to increase the amount of successful transplantations – which currently need to happen within a very narrow window.

