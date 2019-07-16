This content was published on July 16, 2019 10:45 AM

Police stand next to a missile seized at an airport hangar near Pavia, northern Italy, following an investigation into Italians who took part in the Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine (Keystone / Tino Romano)

A Swiss national was among three people arrested by anti-terrorism police in northern Italy in raids against far-right extremist groups. An air-to-air missile and other sophisticated weapons were seized.

Italian police said on Mondayexternal link that they had seized a large arsenal of weapons, including an air-to-air missile, in raids on neo-Nazi sympathisers.



Police searched properties across northern Italy following an investigation into Italians who had fought alongside Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, a police statement said.

In a warehouse near Rivanazzano Terme airport south of Milan, police discovered a French-made Matra air-to-air missile that appeared to have once belonged to the Qatari armed forces. Police said the suspects had tried to sell the missile for almost half a million euros in conversations with contacts on WhatsApp.



Other weapons discovered included 26 guns, 20 bayonets, 306 gun parts, including silencers and rifle scopes, and more than 800 bullets of various calibres. The arms were primarily from Austria, Germany and the United States.

Police also seized Nazi memorabilia from the properties.



Three men were arrested, including the 42-year-old Swiss owner of the warehouse, his 50-year-old Italian business partner and an Italian customs officer who has previously stood for parliament for an extreme right party.

AFP/Reuters/sb

