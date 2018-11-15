This content was published on November 15, 2018 5:00 PM Nov 15, 2018 - 17:00

An alpine valley might seem an unexpected place to admire historical masterpieces, but that's not the case in the Simmental valley. The wooden houses found here have history built into their timbers, as the rich decorations found on their facades show.

Throughout history, thousands of men and women have shaped Switzerland's territory and society. The stories of who they were, the battles, revolutionary ideas or quiet but significant changes have been handed down through generations, and now fill the pages of Swiss history books. The traces of this rich heritage are many, some hidden and unknown.

In this series by Swiss Public Television, RSI, seven places have been chosen that are linked to historical events, myths and legends, that are part of the country's cultural heritage.

In the second episode of this series, the rich history of the valley along the river Simme, canton Bern, is brought to life on a visit to the richly decorated historical houses made of wood.

(RSI, swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up