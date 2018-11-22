This content was published on November 22, 2018 12:00 PM Nov 22, 2018 - 12:00

In the east of Switzerland, in Val Müstair, is one of the oldest churches in Europe. Here, in the Middle Ages, Charlemagne was venerated as a saint.

Throughout history, thousands of men and women have shaped Switzerland's territory and society. The stories of who they were, the battles, revolutionary ideas or quiet but significant changes have been handed down through generations, and now fill the pages of Swiss history books. The traces of this rich heritage are many, some hidden and unknown.

In this series by Swiss Public Television, RSI, seven places have been chosen that are linked to historical events, myths and legends, that are part of the country's cultural heritage.

In the third episode of the series, we visit the Abbey of St John, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983. The site's origins have been lost somewhere between reality and legend.

