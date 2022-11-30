Biodiversity NGOs criticise ‘bottom of the class’ Switzerland

Switzerland has some beautiful scenery, but not all of it is a model of biodiversity. © Keystone / Gabriel Monnet

Switzerland has fallen behind in its protection of animals and plants over the past decade, carrying out just 1.4% of its international obligations, nature organisations have said.

NGOs BirdLife and Pro Natura said on Wednesday that Switzerland is bottom of the class 10 years after signing the Council of Europe’s “Bern Convention”. This convention notably included the creation of a Europe-wide network of protected areas, or “Emerald” zones.

At the time, 37 such zones were named in Switzerland, while the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) pledged to determine others in the future, and to “guarantee the protection of species and natural areas in Switzerland”.

The two NGOs, however, complain that only a few species – and no habitat – is covered by the 37 sites, while further emerald sites have simply not been named, despite a 2020 deadline to make progress.

Over the past two years, no effort has been visible in Switzerland to protect the 140 animal and plant species and 43 habitats identified at the European level, the NGOs say. They add that the responsibility has simply been passed by the government to the 26 cantons.

They say that Switzerland nevertheless still has a chance to make up ground: by 2030, it must not only have set up the “Emerald” network, it must also have put in place management plans for the zones. If the country does not move quickly, it will miss this new commitment and put its own endangered species and habitats at even greater risk, the NGOs warn.

Agriculture or forestry is authorized in “Emerald” sites, provided they do not represent a threat to the protection goals, said Birdlife and Pro Natura.

