Davos apartment rental prices spike ahead of WEF

Pricey spot: Davos in southeastern Switzerland. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Visitors travelling to the mountain town of Davos for this month’s World Economic Forum (WEF) again face steep rates, media reports.

This content was published on January 7, 2023 - 15:49

Keystone-SDA/dos

The Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper writes on Saturday that a three-bed studio apartment in the southwestern town costs CHF2,600 ($2,800) per night.

With service charges and cleaning, this comes to CHF15,000 for the five nights of the event, the paper writes. It mentions another example of an apartment with two double beds and a sofa bed going for CHF25,000 for five nights.

The price hikes during WEF week are a recurring phenomenon, and source of criticism, especially from the WEF organisers – who themselves need to rent rooms to house their employees during the event.

The director of the Davos-Klosters tourism board told Schweiz am Wochenende that while the rates are “sometimes out of this world”, he cannot intervene to correct the situation. “We can only make recommendations and remind people that the exorbitant prices endanger the existence of the WEF,” Reto Branschi said.

Branschi added that the problem is mainly confined to holiday apartments rather than hotels: in these latter, at least 80% of the beds are reserved for WEF participants during the week of the event, at prices which are “absolutely fair”. The price of the remaining beds are determined by the market, he said.

WEF, one of the primary global gatherings of politicians and business leaders, starts this year on January 16, after several disrupted years due to Covid-19. An estimated 3,000 participants in the mountain town will be facilitated by up to 5,000 members of the Swiss military, which has already begun its security work for the high-level event.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative