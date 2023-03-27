Experts warn of nicotine consumption among teenagers

The growing popularity of e-cigarettes is particularly strong among young women according to prevention experts. © Keystone / Melanie Duchene

An anti-addiction organisation has expressed concern about an increase in the consumption of nicotine by teenagers in Switzerland.

Addiction Switzerland said a survey showed that one in three 15-year-old adolescents used tobacco or other nicotine products within a month.

The strongest increase was noted for e-cigarettes compared with a poll in 2018, particularly among girls, the organisation said on Monday.

About 8% of the girls regularly smoked e-cigarettes and 6% said they smoked conventional cigarettes, while the percentage among boys for both categories is 7%.

The survey also found that 4% four of 15-year-olds have already tried a medical drug at least once to get high. This is similar to the number four years earlier. The proportion is higher among girls than among boys.

Medicines and alcohol

About 5% of 15-year-old boys and 9% of girls of the same age have mixed medicines with alcohol at least once in their lives - considered particularly dangerous according to prevention experts.

Alcohol or (illegal) cannabis consumption among teenagers remained more or less at the level of 2018.

The poll among about 9,300 pupils aged 11 to 15 across Switzerland in 2022 was funded by the Federal Office of Public Health and the cantonal authorities.

Addiction Switzerland has published similar surveys every four years since 1986.

