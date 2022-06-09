Son of Javanese governor found dead in Swiss river

Swimming in rivers and lakes is a popular summer pastime in Switzerland. The River Aare, pictured, flows past the federal parliament in Bern. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The son of a top Indonesian politician has drowned in the River Aare in central Switzerland. He had gone swimming on May 26 and had been missing since then.

This content was published on June 9, 2022 - 15:28

Keystone-SDA/Bern cantonal police/ts

The body of Emmeril Mumtadz, 22, was found floating in the overflow basin of the Engehalde weir in Bern on Wednesday, the cantonal police said on Thursday.External link

Mumtadz, the son of West Java’s Governor Ridwan Kamil, drowned as a result of the accident, forensic medical examinations revealed.

Since the report of the disappearance, the police have been searching intensively. Drones, boats, divers and police dogs were used.

Mumtadz got into trouble on May 26 together with two young women. The women could be rescued by passers-by.

Swimming in rivers and lakes is a popular summer pastime in Switzerland, but drowning is a relatively rare cause of death when looking at the size of Switzerland’s population. The latest statistics from the Swiss Life Saving Association state that 46 people drowned in lakes and rivers in 2020.

