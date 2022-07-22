More firework bans imposed as high temperatures continue

Lighting outdoor fires and setting off fireworks are traditional activities in Switzerland on August 1. © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

Continuing high temperatures and resulting drought have prompted more Swiss cantons to ban fireworks in the runup to Swiss National Day on August 1.

The western cantons of Neuchâtel and Fribourg on Friday announced a ban on the use of fireworks, with only official communal fireworks displays by professionals authorised on July 31 and August 1. In Fribourg, exemptions may be granted, but supervision by the fire brigade will be necessary.

Several other cantons in both French and German-speaking Switzerland have already introduced restrictions on fireworks. Canton Argau has banned fireworks in and around forests.

Restrictions on open-air fires were also tightened on Friday. For example, cantons Vaud and Fribourg banned them all, although barbecues in the garden or on terraces are not affected.

Lighting outdoor fires and setting off fireworks are traditional activities in Switzerland on August 1, which is a public holiday for National Day marking the roots of the Swiss Confederation.

Temperatures remained high on Friday in the Alpine country especially in the south and east, reaching over 36 degrees in Biasca in the south. In French-speaking Switzerland, Geneva was the hottest place with the thermometer reaching 35.4 degrees.





