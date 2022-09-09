Pakistan flood relief fund tops CHF2 million

The floods in Pakistan have destroyed around a million homes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Swiss Solidarity fund has so far collected CHF2.1 million ($2.15 million) from the public to help bring relief to the victims of serious flooding in Pakistan.

This content was published on September 9, 2022 - 13:21

swissinfo.ch/mga

Swiss Solidarity, the charitable arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, said on Friday that the money is already reaching partner organisations in Pakistan.

Thanks to the donations, Swiss Red Cross, Helvetas, Solidar Suisse, Save the Children Switzerland and Doctors Without Borders have been able to start relief projects.

These are currently concentrating on distributing food, repairing drinking water supplies, procuring urgently needed relief supplies such as hygiene material and cooking utensils, and ensuring medical care.

The devastating floods that started last month have claimed more than 1,300 lives and destroyed almost a million homes and vital infrastructure, leaving 33 million people in need of emergency aid.

“Even though the water is slowly receding, the need for aid in Pakistan remains high,” said Miren Bengoa, Director of Swiss Solidarity. “Many people lost their livelihoods practically overnight and urgently need support. The risk of disease increases due to the lack of clean drinking water and essential food.”

A state of emergency was declared when roughly a third of Pakistan was flooded by the heaviest monsoon rains in 30 years.

The Swiss Solidarity appeal for Pakistan, which opened on August 31, is still open for donationsExternal link.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative