Rail traffic resumes in Gotthard rail tunnel after fire

Freight trains have been circulating again in Switzerland's Gotthard Base Tunnel since 2pm on Monday. Rail traffic had been suspended for six hours after a vehicle caught fire early in the morning near the tunnel exit in southern Switzerland.

Swiss public radio, SRF, reported on Monday that a vehicle belonging to a security firm had caught fire at around 8:20am at the end of the tunnel exit near Faido in canton Ticino.

In all, 29 workers were evacuated on a rescue train.

Ten of them had to be taken to hospital after inhaling smoke, the Ticino cantonal police said. Rail freight traffic was suspended for six hours. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the police told Keystone-SDA.

Since the freight train derailment inside the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, access to the tunnel has been restricted.

Typically, from Friday to Sunday evenings, only around 30 trains travel through the tunnel. Passenger trains were not affected by the incident on Monday, as during the week they pass via a longer Gotthard rail route until September 2024.

