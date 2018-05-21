Navigation

Silver medallists Swiss ice hockey team given heroes welcome

Swiss ice hockey player Sven Andrighetto and a crowd of fans

Sven Andrighetto, one of the Swiss players active in the NHL, on his way through the enthusiastic crowd outside Zurich airport

Thousands of supporters have welcomed the Swiss ice hockey team after its arrival in Zurich on Monday following its silver medal win at the World Cup in Denmark.

The crowd waited for the team and its staff to step off the plane at midday before they went on a stage outside the airport to be applauded by enthusiastic fans.

Despite losing 3-2 to Sweden after a penalty shootout in Sunday’s final, players and the manager were upbeat.

The Swiss ice hockey team in front of a Swiss International plane

The team arrived at Zurich airport 12 hours after playing the World Cup final in Denmark. 

Sports Minister Guy Parmelin congratulated the team on their achievement. 

parmelin tweet

Tweet by Sports Minister Parmelin

The Swiss team of coach Patrick Fischer has eight players from North America’s National Hockey League.

It was Switzerland’s second silver medal at an ice hockey world cup competition within five years.

However, the Swiss failed to make it into the top eight at the Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this year.

swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS; ug

