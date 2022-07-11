South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland

A special ward for the isolation of suspected monkeypox cases, inside the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Mumbai, India, in May. Keystone / Divyakant Solanki

South Africa has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.

The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them has developed signs thus far,” Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600. Switzerland had 140 confirmed cases as of July 8.

