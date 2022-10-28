Swiss Catholics dwindled by record amount in 2021

While non-belief is gaining ground in Switzerland, over half of the population still prays. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Over 34,000 people stepped away from the Catholic Church last year, the highest ever annual figure.

This content was published on October 28, 2022 - 15:59

Keystone-SDA/dos

Across the country, the proportion of members who left the church in 2021 was 1.1%, the Swiss Institute for Pastoral Sociology (SPI) wrote on Friday.

The 34,182 who left the flock was up from 31,410 in 2020, and 31,772 in 2019 – the previous record. At the end of 2021, numbers still in the Catholic Church – Switzerland’s biggest – were 2.96 million, or 33.8% of the population.

However, large differences were noted across the country: for example, the French-speaking cantons of Geneva, Valais, Neuchâtel and Vaud saw almost no members leave. The SPI said this was due to the different structures in place regarding the Catholic church – in these cantons, as opposed to in the German-speaking part of the country, there is no formal affiliation with the church which involves the payment of an ecclesiastic tax.

Across the other 22 cantons, the rate of desertion was 1.5%, a similar rate compared to neighbouring countries of Germany (1.6%) and Austria (1.5%).

The Protestant Church, gathering 21.8% of the Swiss population, saw a similar decline last year, shedding 28,540 members, the Keystone-SDA news agency writes.

Those professing to be faithless, on the other hand, are a rapidly growing group, and now make up some 30.9% of the Swiss population.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative