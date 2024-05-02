Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports
The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) registered a record number of suspicious activity reports in 2023.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
The total of 11,876 – 476 per day – represents an increase of 56% compared to the previous year.
This is according to the MROS Annual Report 2023, published this week. According to the report, suspicious activity reports rose by an average of 20%-30% annually over the past decade. This trend continued in 2023 – but the increase was “steeper than expected,” the organisation said.
In general, the overall volume of reporting and data increased. In 2023, MROS received a total of 21,375 reports, including suspicious activity reports, responses from financial intermediaries to MROS enquiries, international enquiries, and unsolicited information from national and international authorities.
Adapted from German by DeepL/kp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
