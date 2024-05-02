Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports

The total of 11,876 suspicious activity reports – 476 per day – represents an increase of 56% compared to the previous year. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) registered a record number of suspicious activity reports in 2023.

The total of 11,876 – 476 per day – represents an increase of 56% compared to the previous year.

This is according to the MROS Annual Report 2023, published this week. According to the report, suspicious activity reports rose by an average of 20%-30% annually over the past decade. This trend continued in 2023 – but the increase was “steeper than expected,” the organisation said.

In general, the overall volume of reporting and data increased. In 2023, MROS received a total of 21,375 reports, including suspicious activity reports, responses from financial intermediaries to MROS enquiries, international enquiries, and unsolicited information from national and international authorities.

