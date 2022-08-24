Switzerland expects up to 120,000 Ukrainian refugees this year

© Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Between 85,000 and 120,000 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine could be living in Switzerland by the end of the year.

This content was published on August 24, 2022 - 11:37

Keystone-SDA/ac

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) Президент Швейцарии выразил солидарность с украинцами в День их независимости

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) shared its projection via Twitter on Wednesday. However, this forecast is still uncertain as many factors are in play.

External Content The experts of @SEMIGRATION estimate that by the end of the year 85,000 to 120,000 protection seekers from Ukraine will be living in Switzerland (currently a bit over 60,000). This forecast is still quite uncertain, as the migration depends on many factors. #UkraineInfoCH pic.twitter.com/aBO08uUban — SEM (@SEMIGRATION) August 24, 2022

There are currently slightly more than 60,000 refugees in Switzerland, according to the SEM. The number could double in the coming months.

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said on Tuesday that there is still uncertainty around the special “S” protection status refugees from Ukraine are currently entitled to. It allows them to live in work in Switzerland for a period of one year. The Federal Council will have to decide whether to extend it for a further six months from March 2023, or to repeal it.

Keller-Sutter said the status applies to the entire Schengen area and Switzerland cannot go it alone on this issue. The EU will make its own decision.

On Wednesday, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis expressed solidarity with Ukrainians on their independence day. Ukraine celebrates its independence from the USSR in 1991 on August 24.

External Content My warmest wishes to #Ukraine on its #IndependenceDay On this occasion, we reaffirm our full solidarity with Ukrainians who demonstrate extraordinary resistance and great courage to preserve their independence. May the future bring #peace and prosperity. — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) August 24, 2022

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative