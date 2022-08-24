Switzerland expects up to 120,000 Ukrainian refugees this year
Between 85,000 and 120,000 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine could be living in Switzerland by the end of the year.This content was published on August 24, 2022 - 11:37
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) shared its projection via Twitter on Wednesday. However, this forecast is still uncertain as many factors are in play.
There are currently slightly more than 60,000 refugees in Switzerland, according to the SEM. The number could double in the coming months.
Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said on Tuesday that there is still uncertainty around the special “S” protection status refugees from Ukraine are currently entitled to. It allows them to live in work in Switzerland for a period of one year. The Federal Council will have to decide whether to extend it for a further six months from March 2023, or to repeal it.
Keller-Sutter said the status applies to the entire Schengen area and Switzerland cannot go it alone on this issue. The EU will make its own decision.
On Wednesday, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis expressed solidarity with Ukrainians on their independence day. Ukraine celebrates its independence from the USSR in 1991 on August 24.
