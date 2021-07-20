Hear Swiss stories for the world on our podcast

What’s it like to be a Swiss expat in America? Is it OK for kids to harvest the cocoa in Swiss chocolate? What does the soil of Switzerland sound like? Why aren’t there more electric cars on Swiss roads?

This content was published on July 20, 2021 - 10:00

Susan Misicka

Find the answers to these and other questions on The Swiss Connection, our podcast that brings Swiss stories to the world with host Susan Misicka.

In the latest episode we revisit a remarkable Swiss woman who is so passionate about urban open water swimming that she’s been trying to export the concept abroad. Swiss architect Renata von Tscharner has spent over two decades championing the cause of the Charles River in Massachusetts.

